Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 217,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.