Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New $195,000 Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.18% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

