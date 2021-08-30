Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after buying an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,915. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

