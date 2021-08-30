Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.63.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

