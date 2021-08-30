Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 49.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $119.42. 96,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

