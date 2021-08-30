Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

