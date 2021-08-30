Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEZNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

