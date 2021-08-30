Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.60 on Thursday. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

