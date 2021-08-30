Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,211 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,211 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

