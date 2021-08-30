Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $23.09 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 833,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,922,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.38.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total transaction of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 25.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.