Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,397.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after purchasing an additional 306,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.