TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.48

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.48 and last traded at $153.48, with a volume of 17305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 5.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 174,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,661,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.