T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $6.21 on Monday. T&D has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

