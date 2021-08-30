TAP Consulting LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

LLY traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.31. 1,299,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

