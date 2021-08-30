TAP Consulting LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for about 1.4% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,250,000 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.82. 329,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,172. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

