TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 857 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

BATS EFG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $111.41. 336,197 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

