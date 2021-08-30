Tamar Securities LLC Buys 7,283 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.0% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 287,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,200. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.