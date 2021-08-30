T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives $2.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.53.

Several research firms have commented on TTOO. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 466,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 193,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,232,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

