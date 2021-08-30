T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 47.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $222.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

