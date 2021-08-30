T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 2.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $29,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. 78,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,280,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.