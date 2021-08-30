Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.18 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.10.

SYNH opened at $91.98 on Monday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock valued at $515,935,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

