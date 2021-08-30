Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the July 29th total of 987,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,511.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. SEB Equity Research lowered Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.