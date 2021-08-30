Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,102. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Suzano Company Profile
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.
