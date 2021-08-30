Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 29th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SUZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,102. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suzano by 46.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $32,163,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 7,189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

