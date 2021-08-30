Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Critical Survey

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.83%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -114.69% -32.92% -27.61% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 23.52 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -10.89 Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.