Surevest LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Surevest LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $84.80. 2,936,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

