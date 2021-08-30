Surevest LLC Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 94.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 176.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.16. 2,431,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

