Surevest LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.08. 3,485,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

