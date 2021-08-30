Surevest LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 5,764,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451,968. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

