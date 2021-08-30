Surevest LLC Buys Shares of 66,992 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

