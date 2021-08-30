Surevest LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 27.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 32.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 167.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.58. 2,605,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

