Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Up 37.8%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) rose 37.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 317,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,241,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Support.com during the second quarter worth about $2,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Support.com during the first quarter worth about $451,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Support.com during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

