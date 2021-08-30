Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 29th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.5 days.

OTCMKTS SNMYF remained flat at $$8.95 during trading hours on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

