SunContract (SNC) Price Reaches $0.0368 on Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SunContract has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $341,926.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

