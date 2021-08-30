Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Safehold by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold stock opened at $89.38 on Monday. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,120,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,821,361.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,874 and have sold 93,400 shares valued at $8,352,596. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

