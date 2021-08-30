Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,050 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in American Finance Trust by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of AFIN opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.