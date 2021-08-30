Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 254,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 57,887 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

