Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,231 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

