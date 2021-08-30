Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $88.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,317 shares of company stock worth $27,686,388. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.96. 1,360,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,580. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

