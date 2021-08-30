Sterling Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Xylem by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 355,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.00. 3,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.