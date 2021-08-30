Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 269.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after acquiring an additional 156,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. 133,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

