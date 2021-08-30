Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 507,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $70.91 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

