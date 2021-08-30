Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $125.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $115.46. 128,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

