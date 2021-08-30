Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Short Interest Update

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STRZ opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Star Buffet has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc operates a multi-concept restaurant holding company in the United States. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 26 full-service restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, Pecos Diamond Steakhouse, Bar-H Steakhouse, Whistle Junction, and BuddyFreddys names.

