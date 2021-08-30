St. Louis Trust Co Sells 101 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

St. Louis Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 2.4% of St. Louis Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,327,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.13. 32,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,539. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $268.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

