Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SQSP. Barclays cut their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). Analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total value of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,359 shares of company stock worth $15,097,582 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,404,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

