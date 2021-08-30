Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,938,000. Welbilt makes up about 1.4% of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. raised their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 36,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $847,933.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.41. 567,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.