Splunk (SPLK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $203.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Splunk had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Splunk had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$140.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2021 – Splunk was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $155.14. 68,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Splunk by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

