Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $203.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

