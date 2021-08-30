Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 810,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34. Sphere 3D has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $70.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

