SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13,465.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $88,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.16. 29,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,314. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $67.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

